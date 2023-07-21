...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, South Central and Southwest Georgia,
and coastal Florida.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
‘They Cloned Tyrone’ puts a fresh spin on the paranoid conspiracy thriller
(CNN) — Sure to draw additional attention because of questions surrounding Jamie Foxx’s health, “They Cloned Tyrone” turns out to be buzzworthy on its own with its conspiracy-minded, sci-fi-tinged twist on who might really be pulling the strings in urban neighborhoods. Slow to start, the movie taps into a genre of “What’s behind the curtain?” paranoia that’s provocative, if a little slim on detail.
Foxx co-stars opposite John Boyega (continuing a run of indie-style films after his “Star Wars” stint) and Teyonah Parris (of the upcoming “The Marvels”) in a story that turns a pimp, drug dealer and sex worker, respectively, into not only reluctant heroes but amateur detectives.