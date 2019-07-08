ALBANY -- Southern rockers Thirty-Eight Special will perform at the Albany Municipal auditorium Nov. 8, officials with Spectra Entertainment announced today.
Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Thirty-Eight Special, whose hits include "Rocking Into the Night," "Hold on Loosely," "Wild-Eyed Southern Boys," "Caught Up in You" and "Second Chance," join Southern rock stalwarts of the '70s -- including the recent sold-out performance by the Marshall Tucker Band and the Nov. 21 show featuring the Charlie Daniels Band -- at the Albany venue.