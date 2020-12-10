This sneak peek at Disney+ series 'Loki' is rather glorious

Tom Hiddleston is once again up to no good in the new trailer for Disney+'s new series "Loki."
The sneak peek was unveiled Thursday at Disney's Investor Day.
Set after " Avengers: Endgame,""Loki" will follow the mischievous adventures of Thor's brother as he is undoubtedly, much to his chagrin, reminded at every turn that he is Thor's brother.
The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.
It is directed by Kate Herron and debuts on Disney+ in May 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.