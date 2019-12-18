ALBANY -- Albany rockers This Solid Ground could write a book based on that old adage about how the best-laid plans of mice and men can go awry.
About the time This Solid Ground -- who have for the past several months worked in the studio to perfect their sound and put together all the elements of what they promise will be a memorable first show -- decided it's time to take their music public, singer Brandon Plotts amicably split with the group. Fortunately for the band, though, their connections with other artists on the local music scene took care of that issue in a matter of, well, a single verse sang into a cellphone.
And with former Southtown -- yes, a country band -- singer Dustin Brown now firmly ensconced as This Solid Ground's vocalist and a stirring video cover of Post Malone's "Take What You Want" getting plenty of attention on social media, TSG are poised to make that anticipated debut Saturday at the Merry Acres Events Center, along with their pals in The Giving End and Poser. The show is aptly titled "The Nightmare Before Xmas."
"We were getting ready to release an original video when Brandon left," drummer Jeremy Dollar said. "There was no animosity; it was just something he felt he needed to do."
But guitarist Adam Snyder thought he had just the person to fill the void.
"I knew Dustin from Southtown, and I've always loved his voice," Snyder said. "We're super good friends, and as I told him about our band, he asked me to keep him in the loop."
Brown currently lives in metro Atlanta, where he's attending Kennesaw State University. Told of This Solid Ground's need for a vocalist, he took part in one of the most unique auditions ever.
"I was nervous as everything, but I called Adam's phone and sang them a verse," Brown said. "I figured the sound would be awful."
Not so much, it turned out.
"We were all sitting around, and when we heard Dustin sing the first verse, we all said, 'He's in,'" guitarist/producer Daniel Watson said.
"Yeah," Dollar added, "the first time we heard his growl, we knew we had the right guy."
This Solid Ground are not the typical "start-up band" as they prepare for their debut show. All have vast experience, and Watson -- the technical mastermind who may well be in line for a Grammy nod for his work on J. Cole's nominated "Revenge of Dreamers" album -- is the detail-oriented heart of the group. Dollar, meanwhile, has a successful business background that has him working on a master plan that will include every element of the band's future, from marketing to lighting to music release.
"We're not one of those bands that's going to do 100 shows just to get before an audience," bassist Chris Chatmon said. "We have been working on these songs to the point that we know them intimately. And we don't 'wing it' on any element of what we do. For instance, Daniel is doing the light show himself rather than relying on someone who will just play it by ear. The lights are synced to every note we play."
The members of TSG had vowed that they would not do their first show until all such elements were in place. That's what makes Saturday's performance one of the most anticipated in the region in quite some time.
"That's just a better sounding room," Watson said of the Merry Acres venue. "It's very accommodating. That's important to what we're trying to do."
This Solid Ground will perform the songs on their popular debut EP, "Modern Alchemy," as well as "a couple of surprises," during Saturday's show. They have worked tirelessly in their rehearsal space to perfect each element of that show with Brown easily picking up the nuances and seamlessly meshing with his bandmates. The light show and pyrotechnics add to the experience.
"I'm not worried at all," Chatmon said. "I think we've put this together in a way that will appeal to our audience; it's going to be great."
Dollar, though, has a different take.
"I'm not going to lie, I'm terrified," the drummer said. "But that's the way I always am.
"We've put a lot of time and money into this, and we feel like we've positioned ourselves to connect with a bigger audience, if we get in front of the right people. This is more than just the weird, pie-in-the-sky dream that I've had my whole life. I see a pathway. We have a vision. It's just time to be thrown into the deep end."
The elements are all there: Watson and Snyder ("Our John and Paul," Chatmon declares.) have written songs that allow each band member to shine; the technical precision of the sound, light and stage shows are as tight as any major-label act could hope for; the new singer sounds like he's been with the band from the beginning, and there's a hunger in the area for the unique sound This Solid Ground presents.
Plus, Watson notes, TSG have an added element on their side.
"Patience has been super important from the beginning of this band," he said. "There shouldn't be the kind of chaos you usually get with a band playing its first show. We've worked on all of these elements, addressed them and prepared for them. Now, we've set a date and made this a reality. We're all on the same page; none of us is doing this as a hobby. Now it's just time to play."
Doors for Saturday's show open at 8 p.m.