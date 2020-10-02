This teaser trailer for 'The Snoopy Show' is the counter programming you need today

Now this is something worth Snoopy dancing over.
On Friday -- which marked exactly 70 years since the first Peanuts strip was published -- Apple TV+ revealed the teaser trailer for "The Snoopy Show," a new series coming next year.
In the nearly one-minute video, Snoopy and the gang can be seen up to their usual antics -- dancing, flying, exploring and bringing us the joy we need right now.
"The Snoopy Show" premieres February 5, 2021.
Apple TV+ is already home to the Emmy-nominated "Snoopy in Space," another series resulting from the streamer's partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.