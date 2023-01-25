Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter announced he is releasing a solo album and is showing his face in public for the first time.
The French electronic duo, who split up in 2021, always wore space-like helmets as costumes.
Bangalter's album, called "Mythologies," will be orchestral. The picture he has revealed on Instagram alongside the news is a realistic profile illustration captioned, "Portrait de Thomas Bangalter pour son nouveau disque Mythologies."
Tracks on the album include titles such as "Premiers Mouvements," "Le Catch," "Thalestris," "Les Gémeaux I," "Les Amazones" and "L'Arrivée d'Alexandre." The new music was initially commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for a ballet called "Mythologies."
The album will release on April 7.
In 2014, Daft Punk performed at the 2014 Grammy Awards, where they won album of the year for their album "Random Access Memories."
