CORDELE — Thomas the Tank Engine is under wraps at Georgia Veterans State Park while the crew at the SAM Shortline excursion train prepares America’s favorite tank engine for his debut on Saturday.
This year, Day Out with Thomas offers children and their families extended hours and a trainload of activities and fun.
Among the featured activities this year is a model train layout by the Middle Georgia Model Railroad Club out of Warner Robins. Operation Lifesaver also will have a display. Of course, the heart of the day is a ride with Thomas, the No. 1 blue engine, but there are plenty more fun-filled Thomas & Friends-themed activities with a Dream Pass. Little Engineers will want to greet Sir Topham Hatt, play lawn games, and pick up some goodies at the food truck and gift shop.
For three weekends only, June 4-5, 11-12, and 18-19, Thomas will visit the SAM Shortline Railroad at Georgia Veterans State Park, 2459 U.S. Highway 280 West outside Cordele in southwest Georgia. The park opens at 9 a.m., and Thomas departs every hour from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., rain or shine. This is the only Thomas adventure south of North Carolina.
Tickets are only $22 per person (ages 1-up) plus tax and handling. For tickets and information, visit https://www.SAMShortline.com or call (229) 276-0755.
