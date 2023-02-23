sip shop.jpg

A free concert during the city of Thomasville's Sip & Shop event March 3 begins at The Ritz Amphitheater with music by indie band The Sidleys.

 Special Photo: City of Thomasville

THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville’s 2023 First Friday Sip & Shop series kicks off on March 3, inviting visitors to shop, dine and enjoy a free concert downtown.

Beginning at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy shopping and dining throughout downtown Thomasville and pick up a special event armband and cup from participating businesses to sip and shop while strolling the downtown streets. At 8 p.m., a free concert begins at The Ritz Amphitheater with music by indie band The Sidleys.

