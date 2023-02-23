THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville’s 2023 First Friday Sip & Shop series kicks off on March 3, inviting visitors to shop, dine and enjoy a free concert downtown.
Beginning at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy shopping and dining throughout downtown Thomasville and pick up a special event armband and cup from participating businesses to sip and shop while strolling the downtown streets. At 8 p.m., a free concert begins at The Ritz Amphitheater with music by indie band The Sidleys.
“We’re excited when the month of March rolls around so we can kick off this concert series and promote shopping and dining with our downtown shops and restaurants,” Nicole Willers Elwell, the special events manager for the city, said in a news release. “This year’s concert lineup features a variety of musical genres, and we’re excited to announce this year’s concert schedule.”
Event dates and bands include: March 3 -- The Sidleys; April 7 -- Rockie Lynne; May 5 -- Hannah Wright; June 2 -- Horseshoe Kitty; Aug. 4 -- Trae Pierce & the T-Stones; Sept. 1 -- Michael Miller Band; Oct. 6 -- Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues; Nov. 3 -- The Steve Walden Band; Dec. 1 -- Radio Incorporated.
“Almost all of these bands are new to our First Friday lineup,” Elwell said. “We accept band submissions throughout the year and spend a lot of time researching and weeding through those submissions to ensure we’re booking groups that have a wide appeal.”
With opportunities to shop and dine and enjoy a free concert, First Friday Sip & Shop events have proven to be an economic boost to the area.
According to Main Street Manager Brandy Avery, creating and promoting family events are beneficial for downtown shops and restaurants.
“Anytime we can create an event that brings people to Thomasville serves as an opportunity for friends and families to support our businesses and adds strength to the unique destination that downtown Thomasville has become,” she said.
First Friday attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the free concert at The Ritz Amphitheater. First Friday Sip & Shop events are from 6-10 p.m. For more information, visit www.thomasvillega.com/FirstFriday or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.