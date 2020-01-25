THOMASVILLE -- Trinity Anglican Church will host a United Adoration Songwriting Retreat Feb. 21-22, featuring Rachel Wilhelm, director of worship arts and artist in residence at Redeemer Anglican Church in Atlanta.
A staff member of United Adoration, Wilhelm released an album of scripture songs called "Songs of Lament" in 2017.
Trinity is bringing the eventr to the south Georgia area for the first time. Musicians of all experience and skill levels will be able to gather and delve into songwriting for the church season of Lent. The retreat will focus on writing from liturgy and scripture and will include meals, fellowship and collaboration with songwriters in the Thomasville area.
The event will start Feb. 21 from 6:30-9 p.m. and will resume the following day from 9-5 p.m. Dinner on the 21st, plus breakfast and lunch on the 22nd, is included in the $49 ticket. Register at https://www.unitedadoration.com/retreat/thomasville-ga/.
