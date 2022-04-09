Academy of St Martin wind musicians who will perform in Thomasville Tuesday include, from left, Julie Price, Tom Blomfield, Stephen Stirling and James Burke. The quartet will perform with guest pianist Simon Crawford-Phillips.
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s 84th concert season continues Tuesday with a unique ensemble of acclaimed musicians performing an evening of 18th- and 19th-century music.
Britain’s Academy of St Martin in the Fields Wind Ensemble will take the stage for the Tuesday-evening concert, and seats remain available at press time.
“This is a wonderful program, truly some of the greatest works ever composed for wind instruments, by Mozart and Beethoven, among others,” Karl Barton, TEF vice president for production, who is himself an accomplished musician and music educator, said in a news release. “As just one example, Mozart felt his Quintet in E-flat for piano and winds, which this ensemble will be performing for us, was the best work he ever wrote.”
The wind ensemble also will perform Reinecke’s Trio in A-minor for oboe, horn and piano; Brahms’ Sonata in E-flat for clarinet and piano, and Beethoven’s Quintet in E-flat for piano and winds.
The ensemble includes Academy musicians Tom Blomfield, who plays oboe; James Burke, clarinet; Julie Price, bassoon; and Stephen Stirling, hor,; with guest Simon Crawford-Phillips adding piano accompaniment.
“This is the first time in our 84-year history that TEF has presented a true wind ensemble, and the fact that these musicians are representing London’s venerable Academy of St Martin in the Fields makes this evening even more special,” TEF Executive and Artistic Director Rick Ivey said. “The academy is one of the world’s premiere chamber orchestras, and we’ve been privileged to bring them and their diverse ensembles to Thomasville many times over the years.”
Concert time is 7:30 p.m. in the Thomasville Center for the Arts’ intimate 1915 auditorium, a unique performance space with excellent acoustics that is perfectly suited for this type of chamber music program, Ivey added.
Tickets are $38 for adults, $15 for students, and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the TEF office or online at TEFconcerts.com with an additional online processing fee. TEF also makes available a number of free Tickets for Teens for its concert events, funded by a grant from the Thomasville Antiques Show Foundation and a generous anonymous donor to TEF’s Education Fund.
For more information, contact the Thomasville Entertainment Foundation at (229) 226-7404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.