THOMASVILLE -- Six diverse artists and ensembles make up the Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s milestone 85th performance series. Season tickets are now on sale.
The 2022-23 series features nationally and internationally acclaimed performing artists representing opera, chamber music, cabaret, Broadway and gospel music.
“Since 1937, TEF has presented an incredible array of world-class artists and ensembles, and the upcoming season continues that tradition of excellence,” TEF President Linda Tarver said in a news release.
The series opens Oct. 20 with An Evening in Paris, chamber music performed by two powerhouse soloists and the Juilliard School’s resident string quartet. Canadian violinist Lara St. John and American pianist-composer Matt Herskowitz join the dynamic Ulysses Quartet for a program of 19th- and 20th-century Romantic and Impressionist works by French composers Chausson, Debussy and Ravel.
Nov. 10 brings a cabaret concert version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Ain’t Misbehavin’" to Thomasville. With live music and five singing actors, the show is a tribute to the musicians of the Harlem Renaissance, bringing to life the Golden Age of America’s jazz palaces in a swinging musical revue featuring hits from legendary composer “Fats” Waller.
One of Broadway’s busiest leading ladies brings her intimate cabaret to the Thomasville Center for the Arts on Jan. 10. Seven-time Tony Award nominee Kelli O’Hara, winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, will showcase the talents that catapulted her to starring roles on Broadway and at the Metropolitan Opera.
A Feb. 2 recital features the rich voice of mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, winner of the 2012 Marian Anderson Award. Acclaimed for her plush vocals and commanding stage presence, the award-winning Bridges has been heralded as an established yet still rising star, gracing the world’s top opera and concert stages from the Kennedy Center to the Metropolitan Opera in lead and title roles in "Carmen," "Sampson and Delilah" and "Akhnaten."
On Feb. 28, the Boston-based string orchestra A Far Cry performs in Thomasville in a highly anticipated concert delayed by COVID-19. The Grammy-nominated orchestra takes an inventive approach to new music and the classics that critics call compelling and intrepid. The varied program of works includes Tchaikovsky’s 1880 composition, "Serenade for String Orchestra in C Major," performed from memory.
The 2022-23 concert series concludes March 14 with a long-awaited performance by UK-based gospel ensemble The Kingdom Choir, whose previously planned appearances for TEF were impacted by the pandemic. The London group gained worldwide attention when it performed at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Season tickets are available in three option packages. The classics series includes "An Evening in Paris," J’Nai Bridges and A Far Cry, while the variations series features "Ain’t Misbehavin,’" Kelli O’Hara and The Kingdom Choir. The complete series encompasses all six concerts.
With advance purchase discounts, available through Sept. 1, the complete series package is $170, or just over $28 per concert. The three-concert classical or variations series packages are $90, or $30 per concert, a substantial savings over the single-ticket price of $38 per concert.
“While inflation has impacted the price of just about everything, Thomasville Entertainment Foundation has not raised ticket prices since 2014, despite continued increases in concert-related expenses," Tarver said. "That effort keeps TEF’s programming accessible to the community at large."
Season ticket packages are available online at www.TEFconcerts.com or by calling the TEF office at (229) 226-7404. Single tickets to individual concerts will go on sale approximately one month before each event, subject to availability after season ticket orders are processed.
Established in 1937, Thomasville Entertainment Foundation is a volunteer-powered, nonprofit organization celebrating 85 years of entertaining and enriching the community. In addition to presenting concerts by acclaimed artists, TEF offers a dedicated family series of performances geared to families and younger children, provides educational outreach programs for students and awards performing arts scholarships and grants to promising young artists.
