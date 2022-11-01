ain't misbehavin.jpg

A concert cabaret version of the Tony Award-winning musical "Ain't Misbehavin'" will be presented by Thomasville Entertainment Foundation Nov. 10.

 Special Photo

THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s Concert Series continues Nov. 10, with a performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a cabaret concert version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

This tribute to the musicians of the 1920s and ’30s Harlem Renaissance recalls the Golden Age of jazz palaces like the Cotton Club and Savoy Ballroom in a swinging musical revue. It was a time when composer/performer Thomas “Fats” Waller reigned, and swing was the newest and coolest beat.

