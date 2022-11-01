THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Entertainment Foundation’s Concert Series continues Nov. 10, with a performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” a cabaret concert version of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.
This tribute to the musicians of the 1920s and ’30s Harlem Renaissance recalls the Golden Age of jazz palaces like the Cotton Club and Savoy Ballroom in a swinging musical revue. It was a time when composer/performer Thomas “Fats” Waller reigned, and swing was the newest and coolest beat.
In this touring production by Irving Street Rep, the enthusiastic cast struts, strums and sings songs made famous by Waller and others in a career that included Big Apple nightclubs, Tin Pan Alley, Hollywood films and performance stages around the world. In 1929, Waller released his incomparable “Ain’t Misbehavin’” that would later drive the careers of Cab Calloway and Louis Armstrong.
The list of Waller’s achievements is long and impressive. He was a crucial figure in American jazz and excelled as a pianist, singer, composer, and comedic entertainer. Following his death from pneumonia at age 39 in 1923, Waller and his music received numerous awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement and numerous Hall of Fame inductions. His music has endured, and shows like “Ain’t Misbehavin’” allow artists to share it with audiences nationwide.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. at the Thomasville Center for the Arts. Single tickets are $38 for adults, $15 for students, but ticket availability for this performance is very limited, according to TEF’s Vice President for Box Office Ginny LeGette.
“Ticket sales have been very strong for our 85th concert season, so only a few seats remain for ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’,” LeGette said. “We are often able to seat people on the waiting list, however. So, if you’re interested, we suggest calling the TEF office now about tickets.”
Thomasville Entertainment Foundation offers a number of free Tickets for Teens to local students, funded by a grant from the Thomasville Antiques Show Foundation and an anonymous gift to TEF’s Education Fund.
TEF’s Concert Series is presented in cooperation with the Thomasville Center for the Arts. Interested concertgoers can contact the TEF office at (229) 226-7404 or visit www.TEFconcerts.com for more information.
Founded in 1937, TEF is a volunteer-powered, nonprofit organization celebrating 85 years of entertaining the community. In addition to its annual season of performances by acclaimed artists, TEF offers a dedicated family series of presentations geared to families and younger children, provides educational outreach programs for students and awards performing arts scholarships and grants to promising young artists.