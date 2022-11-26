vic. christmas.jpg

Southwest Georgians are encouraged to make plans to join the city of Thomasville for the 36th annual Victorian Christmas on Dec. 8-9.

 Special Photo: City of Thomasville

THOMASVILLE -- Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, and Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Southwest Georgians are encouraged to make plans to join the city for the 36th annual Victorian Christmas on Dec. 8-9 in downtown Thomasville. Guests can turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era during this Thomasville tradition.

“Victorian Christmas is always a much-anticipated event with all city of Thomasville Departments working together to bring it to life for our community,” Director of Tourism Bonnie Hayes said. “Delicious food, musicians, and entertainment are just some of the activities that make you feel like you’re a part of the Victorian era celebrating the spirit of Christmas long ago.”

