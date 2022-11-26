THOMASVILLE -- Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, and Christmas displays make Thomasville the perfect holiday destination. Southwest Georgians are encouraged to make plans to join the city for the 36th annual Victorian Christmas on Dec. 8-9 in downtown Thomasville. Guests can turn back time and experience the holiday spirit of the Victorian era during this Thomasville tradition.
“Victorian Christmas is always a much-anticipated event with all city of Thomasville Departments working together to bring it to life for our community,” Director of Tourism Bonnie Hayes said. “Delicious food, musicians, and entertainment are just some of the activities that make you feel like you’re a part of the Victorian era celebrating the spirit of Christmas long ago.”
Carriage rides, marshmallow roasting, children’s activities, and live reindeer are yearly favorites for guests to enjoy. Visits with Victorian-clad St Nick are popular with children of all ages, and guests are encouraged to don Victorian costumes to add to the event’s festive feel. Event organizers incorporate new ideas and activities each year to give event attendees something to look forward to.
“This year, we’ve decided to give our popular St Nick a larger space for guests to enjoy, so look for him on The Ritz Amphitheater stage,” Hayes said.
Children’s activities will be set up around the amphitheater, and performances by local dance companies have been moved inside to the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium stage, providing participants opportunities to perform on “the big stage” for their friends and family members.
Another change to this year’s event is the location of the live nativity hosted by Thomasville First Baptist Church. This well-loved production featuring talented volunteers and live animals will be in the parking lot across from the church at the corner of Crawford and Jefferson Streets.
“The live nativity is beloved by everyone and brings hundreds of people into downtown just to experience the words and the meaning of the Christmas story,” Hayes said.
Hayes also mentioned that live entertainment will be abundant with local high school bands and holiday musicians throughout the event area both nights.
In addition to entertainment, Victorian Christmas will feature a wide variety of indulgent dining options. Restaurants will be open throughout the night, or guests can enjoy street vendor favorites like fried Oreos, chicken pitas, and smoked turkey legs. Many downtown merchants also will feature holiday-themed foods and beverages.
If holiday shopping is on guests' lista, most downtown shops will be open both nights, with many featuring in-store entertainment.
Victorian Christmas also is a great opportunity to snap some holiday photos. With photo opportunities scattered about, trees wrapped in lights, and decorated storefronts, families will enjoy making memories in the festive atmosphere.
“Victorian Christmas attracts visitors from all around the country,” Hayes said. “It’s not only a sentimental favorite event, it also provides a significant economic boost to our local economy. That boost, combined with all the work and preparation to make the event memorable, showcases the magic of Christmas in Thomasville.”
Victorian Christmas will be held on Dec. 8-9 from 6-9 p.m. each night. No tickets are needed, and most activities are free to the public.
Additional events are scheduled throughout Thomasville during the holiday season. For additional information, visit thomasvillega.com/holidayevents or contact the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.