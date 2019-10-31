THOMASVILLE -- The city of Thomasville’s First Friday Sip and Stroll concert series continues Friday from 6-10 PM in downtown Thomasville. This month’s theme is “Fall Fest,” and the concert will feature the music from the Mainstream Band.
The Mainstream Band works hard to live up to its name, playing an exciting, high-energy show filled with music that fans of all ages can enjoy.
“We are excited to welcome the Mainstream Band to the Ritz Amphitheater stage,” Madison Eaton, the city of Thomasville's events coordinator, said in a news release. “This south Georgia band is a hot commodity for every event, from weddings to college football halftime shows.”
The band has opened for big names in country music such as Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.
From 6-8 p.m., before the concert begins, the public is invited to explore the many different First Friday specials on offer from participating downtown merchants, including extended hours, happy hour specials, and merchandise discounts. Everyone can grab a Sip and Stroll cup and a matching wristband at participating restaurants so they can sip and stroll while enjoying their favorite beer or wine.
Just before the concert begins at 8 p.m., the winner of the "Fall in Love with Tville" promotion will be announced at the Ritz Amphitheater. This popular and award-winning social media campaign allows visitors and residents to share their fall photos of Thomasville, vote on their favorites, and win great prize packages -- all by using the hashtag #FallInLoveWithTville.
“The 'Fall in Love with Tville' campaign took off with a bang this year,” Bonnie Hayes, Thomasville's tourism manager, said. “We received so many creative and exciting entries featuring gorgeous vistas, fall on the farm, couples and families, and even delicious-looking plates of food, all of which can be found right here in Thomasville.”
The winning photographs will be featured in various marketing campaigns throughout 2020.
“We always love seeing our city through the eyes of visitors and residents," Hayes said. "It’s these pictures that help us tell others what is so special about our city all throughout the year."
First Friday Sip and Stroll events are held monthly, March-December, and are always free and open to the public. Participating downtown shops and restaurants will be open late. Guests may lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a night of music and art at the Ritz Amphitheater. For more information, visit www.thomasvillega.com or call the city's Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.