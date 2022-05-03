THOMASVILLE — Thomasville’s First Friday Sip and Shop concert series continues this week with the next event set for Friday. Guests are invited to sip, shop, dine and stroll through Downtown Thomasville from 6-8 p.m., then enjoy a free concert featuring the band Southward Soul in The Ritz Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m.
“Southward Soul is known for their mix of blues, folk and country, featuring original songs and covers, so we encourage everyone to come out to hear their unique sound,” Madison Eaton, tourism and events manager for the city of Thomasville, said in a news release.
Before the band hits the stage, many shops and restaurants will have extended hours beginning at 6 p.m. Adults 21 years of age and older can pick up a free armband from a participating business and enjoy an adult beverage while sipping and shopping. Food trucks also will be set up around The Ritz Amphitheater from 6-10 p.m.
Additional activities scheduled throughout the evening include a chance to help Vashti Center break a Guinness World Record, the Thomasville Police Department’s annual inspection, and the promotion of National Drinking Water Week.
Local nonprofit Vashti Center is calling on everyone to dress like a butterfly to bring awareness to mental health services and end the stigma for children’s mental health. Organizers are hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the most people dressed like a butterfly. To participate, just show up at The Ritz Amphitheater in a butterfly costume that meets the Guinness Record requirements. Costumes must include antennae, wings, and feature your torso, arms, and legs covered in the same color. Head over to The Ritz Amphitheater at 5:30 p.m. to participate.
The Thomasville Police Department’s annual inspection is an impressive review of all officers, police vehicles, and K9s by Thomasville’s Chief of Police John Letteney. This event will begin at 6 p.m. around the historic courthouse with a swearing in and promotion ceremony, followed by the inspection and community meet and greet with officers.
City of Thomasville staff also will distribute free water bottles to the community throughout the night to promote National Drinking Water Week.
“Our First Friday Sip and Shop events continue to grow and attract many people from Thomasville and surrounding communities,” Eaton said. “We enjoy creating partnerships with other organizations and city of Thomasville departments to make these events special for our community.”
The First Friday Sip and Shop event is free and open to the public. For more information, including parking, armband locations, and merchant hours, visit thomasvillega.com/firstfriday or contact the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.