band.jpg

The Emerald Empire Band will perform a free concert as part of the Friday Sip & Shop at The Ritz Amphitheater in downtown Thomasville from 8–10 p.m. Friday.

 Special Photo

THOMASVILLE – Christmas in Thomasville continues in the city on Dec. 2, with a First Friday Sip & Shop filled with holiday activities. Live sidewalk entertainment, food trucks, Christmas tree lighting, sipping, shopping, and a free concert will help guests celebrate this time of year.

“Our December First Friday is traditionally one of our largest of the year,” Madison Eaton, the tourism and events manager for the city of Thomasville, said in a news release. “Everyone is in a festive mood and enjoys live music in our beautiful amphitheater. With many other activities planned throughout the night, it’s the perfect holiday event to enjoy with your family.”