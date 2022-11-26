THOMASVILLE – Christmas in Thomasville continues in the city on Dec. 2, with a First Friday Sip & Shop filled with holiday activities. Live sidewalk entertainment, food trucks, Christmas tree lighting, sipping, shopping, and a free concert will help guests celebrate this time of year.
“Our December First Friday is traditionally one of our largest of the year,” Madison Eaton, the tourism and events manager for the city of Thomasville, said in a news release. “Everyone is in a festive mood and enjoys live music in our beautiful amphitheater. With many other activities planned throughout the night, it’s the perfect holiday event to enjoy with your family.”
Beginning at 6 p.m., shops and restaurants will have extended hours, and guests are invited to grab their favorite beer or wine from a participating downtown merchant and enjoy sipping and shopping. Sidewalk musicians also will perform throughout downtown from 6–8 p.m.
“Listening to holiday music while you shop and dine always puts everyone in a great mood,” Eaton said. “We’re excited to have live music fill the streets before our headliner band hits the stage at 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy our beautifully decorated downtown and support our shops and restaurants at the same time.”
The Emerald Empire Band will perform a free concert at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8–10 p.m. Known as a high-energy band for weddings and corporate events, they’re no stranger to Thomasville, having performed for a First Friday event back in 2019. Just before the concert begins, there will also be a Christmas tree lighting at The Ritz Amphitheater.
After this final First Friday of the year, the magic of the holidays will continue with Holiday Sip and Shop events held weekend evenings in December leading up to Christmas (Dec. 3, 10, 16 and 17).
“These events are the perfect opportunity to support our small businesses that are a lifeline for our local economy,” Eaton said.
For more information about Christmas in Thomasville and the Holiday Sip and Shop events, visit thomasvillega.com/holidayevents or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.