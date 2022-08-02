soul band.jpg

The Carolina Soul Band will cap Thomasville’s First Friday Sip and Shop on Friday with a free concert at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m.

THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville welcomes back the First Friday Sip and Shop concert series Friday with fun for the whole family. Along with an evening full of sipping and shopping, the Carolina Soul Band will hit the stage of The Ritz Amphitheater and Park with some funky beats as the sun sets on the city.

“The First Friday concert series is a community favorite event and presents a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors to be outdoors and socialize while enjoying great musical entertainment,” city Tourism and Events Manager Madison Eaton said in a news release.

