THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville welcomes back the First Friday Sip and Shop concert series Friday with fun for the whole family. Along with an evening full of sipping and shopping, the Carolina Soul Band will hit the stage of The Ritz Amphitheater and Park with some funky beats as the sun sets on the city.
“The First Friday concert series is a community favorite event and presents a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors to be outdoors and socialize while enjoying great musical entertainment,” city Tourism and Events Manager Madison Eaton said in a news release.
Prior to the Carolina Soul Band, attendees can sip and shop their way through Downtown Thomasville by getting a free armband from participating businesses. Many stores and restaurants are extending their hours for the evening. A list of those businesses with extended hours can be found on the Visit Thomasville website. Food trucks also will serve some delicious food near The Ritz Amphitheater and Park.
“The city of Thomasville is proud to sponsor First Friday Sip and Shop,” Eaton said. “These monthly events help bring people into downtown to experience some of the best dining and shopping in the area. They have become true economic drivers for downtown, supporting our local businesses and creating opportunities for these businesses to attract new customers.”
As attendees sip and shop, several local bands will be placed throughout Downtown Thomasville to liven the atmosphere.
“With this month’s First Friday Sip and Shop, we will have three street bands downtown playing some cover songs and some of their own original music,” Eaton said. “This creates a good platform for these local musicians to perform, and our local merchants really love having them in downtown. It’s fun seeing locals or visitors sitting outdoors listening to the music while tapping their toes or singing along.”
The Carolina Soul Band will cap the night with a free concert at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m. Their music takes listeners down memory lane with sweet soul sounds of Motown.
For more information about First Friday Sip and Shop events, visit thomasvillega.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.
