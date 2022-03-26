sip shop.jpg

Garnet & Soul a five-piece, Florida-based band, will perform a free concert at Thomasville's Ritz Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m. during the city's Sip & Shop event.

 Special Photo

THOMASVILLE -- Springtime is a great time of year to enjoy the outdoors, and the city of Thomasville’s First Friday Sip & Shop is a unique outdoor experience.

“Warmer weather, great shopping and dining, and live music makes the perfect combination for our First Friday Sip & Shop on April 1,” city of Thomasville Tourism & Events Manager Madison Eaton said in a news release. “We’re excited to have Garnet & Soul as our featured band and hope the community enjoys their funky, soulful sound.”

Garnet & Soul is a five-piece, Florida-based band that will perform a free concert at The Ritz Amphitheater from 8-10 p.m.

Before the band hits the stage, many shops and restaurants will have extended hours beginning at 6 p.m. Adults 21 years of age and older can pick up a free armband from a participating business and enjoy an adult beverage while sipping and shopping. Food trucks also will be set up around The Ritz Amphitheater from 6-10 p.m.

During the event, guests also can enjoy larger-than-life Monopoly-inspired art installations, interactive game stations, and photo opportunities as part of Let’s Play, an interactive public art experience from Thomasville Center for the Arts.

“We always appreciate partnership opportunities with local organizations,” Eaton said. “Let’s Play was installed in early March and continues to drive people to downtown Thomasville. It’s a playful and unique public art experience for locals and visitors.”

First Friday Sip and Shop is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, including parking, armband locations, and merchant hours, visit www.thomasvillega.com/firstfriday or contact the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.

