VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is celebrating those who have served this nation with free admission and welcoming the return of patriotic fireworks displays and the Harlem Globetrotters during the Celebrate America Festival.
“At Wild Adventures, we feel it’s incredibly important to honor and recognize the men and women who have served our country,” Patrick Pearson, director of sales and marketing, said in a news release. “With free admission, those who have served will be able to enjoy thrilling rides, Splash Island Waterpark and a whole lot more.”
All active, retired, disabled and honorably discharged military will receive free admission during the Celebrate America Festival, now through July 11, with a valid military ID or DD-214 form. Guests in a military member’s party are eligible to receive $10 off single-day admission purchased at the park.
Wild Adventures will light up the sky with Light Up the Sky in July Patriotic Fireworks displays on July 4, 9 and 10. The displays will be set to music and begin after dark.
The Celebrate America Festival also will feature performances from The Harlem Globetrotters.
“The new Harlem Globetrotters show is absolutely amazing and features ankle-breaking moves and rim-rattling dunks,” Pearson said. “It’s a can’t-miss show for the entire family.”
The Harlem Globetrotters will perform at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 9 and 10 at the All-Star Amphitheater. The shows are included for free with park admission or a Season Pass. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the Celebrate America Festival, Light Up the Sky in July Fireworks, The Harlem Globetrotters and park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
