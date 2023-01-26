Three people received medical treatment during filming for a real-life "Squid Game" show, Netflix has confirmed, but the streaming giant denied that anyone suffered "serious injury."

Netflix announced last year that it was launching "Squid Game: The Challenge" as a reality competition series based on its smash-hit drama -- a fictional South Korean series in which contestants compete in a series of schoolyard games that will kill them if they lose.

CNN's Scottie Andrew contributed reporting.

Tags