SAN FRANCISCO — The Allman Family Revival will return for its third year in celebration of Gregg Allman’s birthday. This year the show is expanding to three nationwide performances in December: in San Francisco at The Fillmore, in Denver at the brand-new Mission Ballroom and in New York City at The Beacon Theatre.
A portion of the proceeds will go to School of Rock to help fund after-school music programs that are picking up the slack for the alarming lack of in-school music programs declining nationwide.
The Allman Family Revival started as a celebration of music and life in honor of what would have been Gregg Allman’s 70th birthday. It was a party at The Fillmore in San Francisco hosted by his son, Devon Allman, of The Allman Betts Band.
The first two years featured insane four-hourlong shows with epic jams and guests ranging from Robert Randolph, Luther and Cody Dickinson, Marcus King, Samantha Fish, Jimmy Hall, G. Love, Brooklyn Allman — and many, many more. The night has become a year-end tradition and a fan favorite. People fly in from all over the world for this one.
After a warm-up set, The Allman Betts Band will invite guest stars onto the stage to sing a song they are famous for, and also a song from the Allman catalog. There will be a rotating cast of characters and some epic collaborations onstage culminating in an “all hands on deck” encore that proved to be a juggernaut at the first two Family Revival shows.
In December of 2017, Devon Allman was ready. After a year of mourning the losses of his mother and father, Allman was ready to make music again. Allman organized a concert at the historic Fillmore in San Francisco to honor the music and memory of his father, founding Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and singer, Gregg Allman, and also to debut his new band, The Devon Allman Project.
A proverbial star-studded affair — with guests such as G. Love and Robert Randolph — the marathon performance also marked the beginning of a partnership with Duane Betts, son of founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist and singer, Dickey Betts. It was time, in that historic venue, to pass the spirit to this next generation.
Betts had turned solo after a touring stint with folk-rockers Dawes, and would serve as an opening artist on the Devon Allman Project 2018 world tour, as well as joining Allman each night for a musical tip of the hat to their respective fathers. The yearlong trek was the first to pair Allman and Betts, and saw the two tally nearly 100 dates at theaters and festivals nationally and internationally, including a summer leg in Europe, and notable appearances at Colorado’s venerable Red Rocks amphitheater, the Peach Festival, Gov’t Mule’s Island Exodus in Jamaica, and a return to The Fillmore for the second annual, sold-out Allman Family Revival.
Performing a repertoire gleaned mostly from their respective solo careers, as well as a handful of Brothers gems, the Devon Allman Project with Duane Betts consistently drew audiences growing in size and enthusiasm with each successive leg.
On the still-smoldering heels of the hugely successful Project world tour, Devon and Duane circled back to their roots for this ambitious next step. They called up their old friend Berry Duane Oakley, son of the Allman Brothers Band’s founding late bassist, Berry Oakley, and floated the idea of joining them. The trio’s musical friendship traces back to The Allman Brothers Band’s 20th anniversary summer tour in 1989 when the three first met, and often sat in with the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductees; teenage descendants rightfully joining a rock-and-roll legacy.
As well, they recruited seasoned players from the Project ensemble: slide guitarist Johnny Stachela, drummer John Lum, and percussionist R Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow). In November of 2018, they announced the formation of The Allman Betts Band.
For a subsequent world tour, they recruited keyboardist John Ginty (Dixie Chicks, Robert Randolph) to The Allman Betts Band. The band’s first performance was March 26, 2019 — 50 years, to the date, after The Allman Brothers Band first jammed in Jacksonville, Florida.