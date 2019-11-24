ALBANY – Thronateeska Heritage Center invites the public to take “Selfies with Santa” again this holiday season. Parents are encouraged to bring their cellphones and snap your free selfie with Santa in the Science Museum on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-noon.
Participants can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies provided by The Bread House and stop by the activity table for some fun children’s holiday arts and crafts. Santa’s elves from the Tift Park Community Market also will be set up for guests’ holiday shopping needs. Enjoy caroling from local school choruses while you shop for that perfect Christmas gift.
While visiting with Santa, guests also are invited to enjoy the opening of a traditional holiday exhibit featuring a timeline of Santas from the 1800s to the present in the Science Museum. This exhibit features more than 3,000 depictions of Santa Claus from local Santa Don Fisher’s personal collection. The exhibit will be open Thursdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from Saturday until Jan. 4.
“Displaying the Santa collection has been a Christmastime tradition at Thronateeska for years,” Thronateeska Heritage Museum Director Todd Deariso said. “Many families have made it a tradition to return year after year to enjoy it with their children.”
Guests are also invited to visit the Wetherbee Planetarium. “Season of Light,” a Christmas carol-filled planetarium show, will begin playing Saturday. Viewers will learn about the astronomy behind the seasons, the Star of Bethlehem, and winter traditions from around the world. Admission is $4.50 plus tax per person (ages 4 and up), or free for members.
For more information, contact Deariso at (229) 432-6955 or tdeariso@heritagecenter.org.
The Mission of the Thronateeska Heritage Center is to inspire wonder and stimulate exploration of science and south Georgia's history by providing a dynamic learning experience through an interactive science center and museum. Thronateeska Heritage Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that was incorporated in 1974 for the purpose of historical preservation and science education. The Center is located at 100 W. Roosevelt Ave. in Albany.
Facilities include the History Museum, Wetherbee Planetarium, Science Museum, and South Georgia Archives. Admission is free to the History and Science museums. Annual memberships are available. Group reservations may be scheduled by contacting the Thronateeska Heritage Center office at (229) 432-6955.