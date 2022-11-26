ALBANY — Along with the regular happenings at the Thronateeska Heritage Center, very special Christmas events will help make the holiday season magical in Albany.
Selfies with Santa, Dec. 1, 5-7 p.m.
Selfies with Santa is just what the community needs to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. Santa will visit Thronateeska on Dec. 1, from 5-7 p.m. to help kick off the opening of the annual Santa Exhibit and wants to hear what kids have on their wish list. Evening activities include:
♦ Selfies with Santa or the option to pay for a professional photo;
♦ Hot chocolate bar;
♦ Cookie decorating;
♦ Holiday-themed activities;
♦ Seasons of Light Planetarium Show (members are free, non-members $5 per p♦ erson).
This event is free to the public.
Santa Exhibit, Dec. 1-31
The annual exhibit of Santas filling the Thronateeska Science Museum is sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. Hundreds of versions of Jolly Old St. Nick document Santa’s appearance through the years and around the world.
The Santa exhibit grand opening is Dec. 1, at 5 p.m., in conjunction with the Selfies with Santa event. The Santa exhibit, displayed this year in the Union depot, is free and open during Thronateeska’s regular days and hours,10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday beginning Dec. 2. Thronateeska and the Santa exhibit also will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with extended days Dec. 19-24 and Dec. 26-31.
Winter Break Camps
Children can get the most out of winter break this year with camps held jointly at the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska. Campers will take daily trips to the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska, meet new animals, visit exhibits, and participate in daily games, activities and crafts. Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities. Every day brings a new adventure.
Camp Details: Ages: 5-12 years; Camp Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
After-camp care is available Members receive a 10% discount on all camps and half-price after-camp care.
Season of Lights Planetarium Show, Saturdays in December, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m.
Our holiday show, “Season of Light,” created by Loch Ness Productions, uses images, video, animation, and sound to tell the story of how our holiday traditions are connected to the sky above. December is the darkest month of the year, and people all over the world have held festivals, lit candles, and tried to bring light to the darkness of the winter sky. “Season of Light” also explains the seasons, the winter constellations and speculates about the Star of Bethlehem.
Admission is $5 per person (plus tax)/Free for members.
Saturday Programs
10:30 a.m. — Planetarium show
12:30 p.m. — Science experiment
1:30 p.m. — Planetarium show
2:30 p.m. — Exhibit interpretation
Check out our Facebook or Instagram page every Friday for each week’s specific shows and subject matter.
Planetarium Shows: Planetarium shows run Thursday and Friday, Saturday shows vary
$5 for ages 4 and up/free for members; ages 3 and under Free
Molecularium — 10:30 am
Welcome to “Molecularium:” a magical, musical adventure into the world of molecules. This show is an exciting new animation created to spark interest in the atoms and molecules that constitute our world. You’ll be following a cast of characters, based on atoms, as they move throughout the universe from the perspective of a magical ship, also called the “Molecularium.” The ship can view matter on both the human and molecular levels. 25 minutes
Astronomyths — 11:30 am
“Astronomyths” blends modern astronomy with ancient Greek mythology. The show travels the audience through a series of constellations as seen from earth and the respective mythological stories after which they were named. This is a great show for audiences of all ages, presenting rich educational content in a highly entertaining way. 24 minutes
From Earth to the Universe — 1 p.m.
The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people. A desire to comprehend the universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. To learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes, all are invited to experience “From Earth to the Universe.” 30 minutes
Black Holes — 2 p.m.
“Black Holes” takes viewers on a fully immersive journey through one of the most mystifying, awe-inspiring phenomena in the universe: a black hole. Where do they come from? Where do they go? How do we find them? Is there one on Earth’s horizon? What was Einstein’s connection to them? 37 minutes
Black Holes: Oasis in Space — 3 p.m.
“Oasis in Space” transports the audience on a startling and beautiful voyage through the universe, galaxy and solar system in search of water, a key ingredient for life on Earth. 24 minutes
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program — First Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Festival of Lights — Dec. 3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 15-24, Dec. 16-31
Frontier Festival — Jan. 6-8
Flint RiverQuarium
Tadpole Time — Second Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Animal Thanksgiving — Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Winter Break Camps — Dec. 19-23, Dec. 27-30
Community Partners — Downtown Albany
Celebration of Lights, Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas Village: 4 p.m.
Pre-Show: 5 p.m.
Christmas Tree Lighting: 5:45 p.m.
Christmas Parade: 6 p.m.