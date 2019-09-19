ALBANY — The science guy, the science girl, the science mom, and the science dad are all welcome this weekend at Albany's Thronateeska Heritage Center Science Saturday as part of the national Museum Day celebration.
This Saturday's learning experience at the Albany museum will be about trees and how they are aged, how they receive nutrients and their purpose on this Earth. The Science Saturday experience starts at 10:30 a.m. and will last 45 minutes to an hour and is geared toward children from ages 6 to 12 years old. Local patrons know the Heritage Center as a great place for fun and learning. Science Saturday is free for members and Museum Day ticket holders.
Museum Day at Thronateeska Heritage Center starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The Thronateeska train exhibit is not to be missed. The exhibit includes magnificent trains from years gone by. Meander through Albany's historic Union Station. Visitors can see, touch and get the feel for the days when train travel and transport was transforming the southern United States.
This special day is a one-day event that museums and cultural institutions across the country participate in by providing free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Museum Day is an annual event that celebrates unending curiosity and is hosted by Smithsonian magazine.
Many cultural institutions and museums across the country participate in the Smithsonian-hosted event. To find participating locations check online at smithsonianmag.com. Venture out on Saturday; see and learn something new.