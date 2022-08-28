ALBANY — Shows at the Thronateeska Heritage Museum Planetarium provide access to worlds far different from our own.
For another week, Thronateeska is participating in the Blue Star Museum program which provides free planetarium admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families. The program continues through Labor Day.
Artesian Alliance partners Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska are also participating. The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard as well as active-duty and reservists, National Guardsman (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card or DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Currently on Exhibit, Planetarium Shows
Planetarium shows run Thursday & Friday; Saturday shows vary
$5 for ages 4 and up/free for members and ages 3 and under
“Molecularium” — 10:30 a.m.: Welcome to “Molecularium,” a magical, musical adventure into the world of molecules. This show is an exciting new animation created to spark interest in the atoms and molecules that constitute our world. Viewers will follow a cast of characters, based on atoms, as they move throughout the universe from the perspective of a magical ship, also called the Molecularium. The ship can view matter on both the human and molecular levels. 25 minutes
“Astronomyths” — 11:30 a.m.: “Astronomyths” blends modern astronomy with ancient Greek mythology. The show takes the audience through a series of constellations as seen from earth and the respective mythological stories after which they were named. This is a great show for audiences of all ages, presenting rich educational content in a highly entertaining way. 24 minutes
“From Earth to the Universe” — 1 p.m.: The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people. A desire to comprehend the universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. To learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes, experience “From Earth to the Universe.” 30 minutes
“Black Holes” — 2 p.m.: “Black Holes” takes you on a fully immersive journey through one of the most mystifying, awe-inspiring phenomena in the universe: a black hole. Where do they come from? Where do they go? How do we find them? Is there one on Earth’s horizon? What was Einstein’s connection to them? 37 minutes
“Oasis in Space” — 3 p.m.: “Oasis In Space” transports the audience on a startling and beautiful voyage through the universe, galaxy and solar system in search of liquid water, a key ingredient for life on Earth. 24 minutes
Artesian Alliance Partners
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program — First Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Black Jack & Black Rhinos — Sept. 22
Honey Jam concert — Oct. 9
Flint RiverQuarium
Tadpole Time — Second Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
