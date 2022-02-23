...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama and southwest and south central
Georgia.
* WHEN...from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
A new exhibit, “Unsung African American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia,” opens to the public Friday at the Union Depot at Thronateeska Heritage Center.
ALBANY — A new exhibit, “Unsung African American Medical Heroes of Southwest Georgia,” opens to the public Friday at the Union Depot at Thronateeska Heritage Center.
A members-only preview reception for Artesian Alliance members, along with Albany State University faculty, staff, and students, will be held Thursday, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. James Pratt from Albany State University will kick off the Thursday evening event with a 20-minute talk in the Chautauqua Room. Light refreshments will be served.
The 2022 theme for Black History Month is “Black Health and Wellness.” The exhibit focuses on this theme as seen through the lens of black medical practitioners in southwest Georgia. A small sample of unsung black trailblazing medical heroes from the region are featured, including Suzie King Taylor, Dr. Edgar Parker, Dr. Jacob Shirley, Dr. Richard Grier, Eliza Ann Grier, Annie Mae Hall, Richard Hall, Ada McGee, and the Rev. Dorothy Josey Williams. Also included are medical care items specifically marketed to people of color.
Black History Month is a time to celebrate, but it is also a time to commemorate and communicate the many African-American achievements that enrich our communities, cultures and lives. This exhibit is meant to promote conversations about our area’s rich history from the viewpoint of all races and backgrounds. While February is dedicated to Black History Month, officials at Thronateeska Heritage Center, along with the Albany State University Social Services Department, say they want to elevate black voices so that the achievements of the black community reverberate not just this month but every day of the year.
Thronateeska Heritage Center is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
