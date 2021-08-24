ALBANY -- A number of exciting events are planned in the coming days at the Thronateeska Heritage center in downtown Albany. Some of those events are
Saturday, 10 a.m.
I got my "eye" on you. Visitors will learn all about how our eyes work with a hands-on model of an eye, a story, and fun activities. Science Saturday is geared toward ages 7-10 but all ages are welcome
$3 per person for ages 4 & up/FREE for members/ages 3 and under FREE
Planetarium Shows
Planetarium shows run Thursday-Saturday, $5 for ages 4 and up/FREE for members/ages 3 and under FREE
Molecularium, 10:30 a.m.
Welcome to "Molecularium:" a magical, musical adventure into the world of molecules. This show is an exciting new animated feature created to spark interest in the atoms and molecules that constitute our world. Visitors will follow a cast of characters, based on atoms, as they move throughout the universe from the perspective of a magical ship, also called the Molecularium. The ship can view matter on both the human and molecular levels. (25 minutes)
Astronomyths, 11:30 am
"Astronomyths" blends modern astronomy with ancient Greek mythology. The show travels the audience through a series of constellations as seen from earth and the respective mythological stories after which they were named. This is a great show for audiences of all ages, presenting rich educational content in a highly entertaining way. (24 minutes)
Astronomyths: From Earth to the Universe, 1 pm
The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people. A desire to comprehend the universe may well be humanity’s oldest shared intellectual experience. Yet only recently have we truly begun to grasp our place in the vast cosmos. To learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes, we invite you to experience "From Earth to the Universe." (30 minutes)
Black Holes, 2 p.m.
"Black Holes" takes viewers on a fully immersive journey through one of the most mystifying, awe-inspiring phenomena in the universe: a black hole. Where do they come from? Where do they go? How do we find them? Is there one on Earth’s horizon? What was Einstein’s connection to them? (37 minutes)
Black Holes: Oasis in Space, 3 p.m.
"Oasis In Space" transports the audience on a startling and beautiful voyage through our universe, galaxy and solar system in search of liquid water, a key ingredient for life on Earth. (24 minutes)
Events at Artesian Alliance Partners:
Chehaw Park & Zoo
Cubs Program, first Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Boo at the Zoo, Oct. 30
Flint RiverQuarium
Tadpole Time, second Friday of every month at 10 a.m.
Adventure Seekers, fourth Saturday of every month at 11 a.m.
Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival, Butterfly Breakfast, Discover Scuba, Sept. 25
Tricks & Treats, October 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.