ALBANY -- The Artesian Alliance Art Show opens this week at Thronateeska Heritage Center. The exhibit features the creative work of staff members from Artesian Alliance organizations, including Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium, and Thronateeska Heritage Center.
The works exhibited in the show feature paintings, photography, blown glass and plant art.
A members-only reception for members of the Artesian Alliance kicks off the show Thursday from 5-7 p.m. The show opens to the public on Friday and will be open for a month during Thronateeska’s regular hours of operation, which are Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no charge for this show.
Visitors are asked to check in at the Science Museum before viewing the exhibit, which is located in the south gallery of the History Museum at the historic train depot.
“We are delighted to be able to showcase this wide range of talented work,” Todd Deariso, the director of Thronateeska, said. “We invite everyone to come out and take a look at what some of our talented staff create when they are not hard at work for the Artesian Alliance.”
Alliance Director Tommy Gregors said, “This is a great way to showcase the diverse talents of our staff and bring them together in this team effort using our gallery for this unique exhibit”.
Organizations or groups interested in a private viewing may contact Deariso at Thronateeska by calling (229) 432-6955 to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.