ALBANY — Renaissance Connection Inc. will present the “Through the Lens” photography exhibition Feb. 17-March 31.
The exhibit will feature the works of photographers Robert Rhymes and Belinda Vickerson. The exhibit will be on display at the Albany Area Arts Council with gallery hours noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and noon-8 p.m. on Thursdays. An artists’ opening reception will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. The reception will provide an opportunity to meet the artists and see their artwork.
The “Through the Lens” exhibit is organized by Renaissance Connection, an arts and cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity through all forms of art for the educational advancement of the community.
For more information about the exhibit, visit www.renaissanceconnect.com or call Femi Anderson at (229) 436-0802 or (229) 869-3380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.