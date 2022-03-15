ALBANY — The producers of the children’s YouTube sensation Blippi announced Tuesday additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date at the Albany Civic Center on May 22 at 2 p.m.
“Blippi The Musical” is set to bring the energetic and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.
Tickets will be available for purchase on starting Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Albany Civic Center Box Office.
“Blippi The Musical” brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show, they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.
In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with more than 34 million YouTube subscribers and 1 billion views per month. Blippi is also available on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.
In November 2020, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment released the “Blippi The Musical Cast Recording” for download and streaming on all major music streaming platforms. The original North American Tour Cast Recording features 13 family-friendly songs from the live show. Fans can download or stream the cast recording using the https://moonbug.lnk.to/BLive link.
Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For “Blippi The Musical,” the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by John.
Blippi takes kids on the ultimate play date through field trips and adventures. Always curious, Blippi encourages learning through playing, doing and exploring. He’s taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more.
