TIFTON — Children of all ages can ride the North Pole Express to see Santa Claus Dec. 1-3 and Dec. 8-10 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
North Pole Express tickets will be available beginning Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. online at https://northpoleexpress2022.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $17 per person and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Children 1 year of age and under are free. Children 2 years of age and older must have a ticket.
Guests will begin their journey in Santa’s Bakery, where Santa’s elves will read the holiday classic, “The Polar Express.” Guests will then board the North Pole Express to visit Santa Claus and enjoy the movie version of “The Polar Express.” Photo opportunities abound throughout this festive candy-themed holiday event.
The museum’s 1917 Vulcan steam locomotive will depart for the North Pole every 20 minutes from 5 to 8:20 p.m. on the six nights of the event.
Guests are encouraged to arrive a few minutes before their scheduled session for the best experience possible. The train cars are open-air, and it is recommended that guests dress according to the weather.
For more information, interested persons can contact the museum at (229) 391-5205 or visit the [www.gma.abac.edu]www.gma.abac.edu website.