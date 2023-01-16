Country star Aaron Lewis left multiplatinum-selling rockers Staind to return to his country roots, and he made an immediate impact when his debut album and single reached No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Lewis is scheduled to play an acoustic show at the Albany Municipal Auditorium March 12.
ALBANY – The Flint River Entertainment Complex and Red Mountain Entertainment will bring country star Aaron Lewis' "Acoustic 2023" show to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on March 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Lewis, who grew up in Springfield, Vt., listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks, was inspired to leave multiplatinum rockers Staind to return to his origins for the No. 1 Billboard Country Album debut "Town Line and Sinner," as well as Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One.” That one-two punch was only the ninth time since 1958 that such a debut occurred.
Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. His latest album, "Frayed At Both Ends," offers the hard touring/15-million selling workingman’s country star at his most personal and unplugged – making for an intimate record that reflects his 2023 acoustic tour.
Tickets, which go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center. Tickets are $99.50, $79.50, $59.50 and $49.50.