Country star Aaron Lewis left multiplatinum-selling rockers Staind to return to his country roots, and he made an immediate impact when his debut album and single reached No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Lewis is scheduled to play an acoustic show at the Albany Municipal Auditorium March 12.

ALBANY – The Flint River Entertainment Complex and Red Mountain Entertainment will bring country star Aaron Lewis' "Acoustic 2023" show to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on March 12 at 7:30 p.m.   

Lewis, who grew up in Springfield, Vt., listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks, was inspired to leave multiplatinum rockers Staind to return to his origins for the No. 1 Billboard Country Album debut "Town Line and Sinner," as well as Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One.” That one-two punch was only the ninth time since 1958 that such a debut occurred.

