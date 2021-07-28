...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of at least 108 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, south-central Georgia, the Florida
Panhandle, and portions of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/
Thursday. Additional advisories will likely be needed again on
Friday and Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9
1 1.
&&
ALBANY – Albany State University officials announced Wednesday that the university’s homecoming concert on Oct. 8 will feature Charlie Wilson, Salt-N-Pepa, Lenny Williams, and comedian MC Lightfoot at the Flint River Entertainment Complex’s Albany Civic Center. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets to the homecoming event, which is open to the public, start at $59 and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at Cafe 5.0 and Odyssey Records.
The largest indoor municipal destination south of Atlanta, the Albany Civic Center is a uniquely designed multipurpose convention, entertainment, trade show and meeting facility with the ability to seat more than 10,000 patrons. It is one of three venues in the Flint River Entertainment Complex.
Spectra Entertainment is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: venue management, food services & hospitality, and partnerships. Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com. Follow Spectra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
