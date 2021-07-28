charlie wilson concert asu.jpg

Albany State University officials announced Wednesday that the university’s homecoming concert on Oct. 8 will feature Charlie Wilson, Salt-N-Pepa, Lenny Williams, and comedian MC Lightfoot at the Flint River Entertainment Complex’s Albany Civic Center.

ALBANY – Albany State University officials announced Wednesday that the university’s homecoming concert on Oct. 8 will feature Charlie Wilson, Salt-N-Pepa, Lenny Williams, and comedian MC Lightfoot at the Flint River Entertainment Complex’s Albany Civic Center. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the homecoming event, which is open to the public, start at $59 and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at Cafe 5.0 and Odyssey Records.

The largest indoor municipal destination south of Atlanta, the Albany Civic Center is a uniquely designed multipurpose convention, entertainment, trade show and meeting facility with the ability to seat more than 10,000 patrons. It is one of three venues in the Flint River Entertainment Complex.

