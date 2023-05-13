blues fest.jpg

The Blues Is Alright Tour debuts at the Albany Civic Center with The Good Life City Blues Festival on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

 Special Illustration

Blues music is authentically raw; transforming tragedy, adversity, and heartache into a visceral and cathartic experience. This special night of emotive lyrics and guitar-driven accompaniment features performances by King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams and Theodis Ealey.

