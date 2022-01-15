...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama...Southwest and South Central
Georgia...The Florida Big Bend and eastern Panhandle.
* WHEN...Saturday night through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police say
"This year, you know, people are like, 'Happy New Year.' I'm like, no, neutral new year. I'm gonna be neutral in the year," she said, adding that she is "very emotional."
"I've been crying a lot 'cause it's -- that's my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I'm sure I got them in the spiritual," she said in the interview.
In an Instagram post addressing Saget's death earlier this week, Haddish wrote: "You have brought so much joy to this planet. You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh."
