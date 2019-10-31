TIFTON -- The Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage has added an “arts circus” for kids to its annual Celebrate Creativity Arts Showoff and Sale and Sweet Taste of Tifton, set for Nov. 9-10. On Nov. 9 in the Synovus parking lot across the street from the museum, the Arts Circus will offer children opportunities to create their own art, guided by local artists; see artists at work; pay a visit to the Big Green Reading Machine, and make music with a local musician. All children must be accompanied by an adult for all activities in all sites, according to museum personnel.
Also on Nov. 9, visitors may whet their appetites with goodies from local bakers at the Sweet Taste of Tifton. Sandwiches and soft drinks will also be available from Cole’s bakery while relaxing to music from local guitarist Daniel Worthy.
Meanwhile, across the street at the museum on both Nov. 9 and 10, the annual Arts ShowOff and Sale will occur on the museum grounds and inside the building. Paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture, hand-crafted jewelry, turned and carved wood, and many creative surprises will be displayed and/or for sale, featuring skilled and well-known artists, as well as those showing for the first time.
The Arts ShowOff and Sale will occur Nov. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Nov. 10 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Children’s activities and Sweet Taste are Saturday only, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The museum is located at 255 Love Ave. in downtown Tifton. For more information, contact Syd Blackmarr at (229) 387-5657 or Joy Yost at joy.yost@tiftonmuseum.org.