TIFTON — Even the indefatigable Tyron Spearman, who’s seen it all in his many decades of service to southwest Georgia, can’t seem to fathom the buzz growing around the sixth Rhythm & Ribs event planned Saturday at Fulwood Park here.
”Because of COVID, we moved last year’s Rhythm & Ribs to November, so that’s been, what, only three or four months ago?” Spearman, whose staff with the eponymous Spearman Agency is vital to the planning of the annual event, said. “But we’ve never had this kind of interest. We have 39 professional teams certified by the Georgia Barbecue Association competing in the rib cook-off, and we have 30 backyard teams. Both of them are filled up; we can’t take any more.
”We’ve even added more water and electricity hook-ups for campers and RVs, and all those are full. We’ve got more entertainment, more things for kids to do. I’m telling you, there’s a lot of excitement building.”
And, as if the barbecue cooking, arts and crafts and food vendors, live music, and KidZone play area with all kinds of entertainment for youngsters were not enough, there is the added attraction at Rhythm & Ribs of the Food Network sending out a crew to get footage for a future show about the event.
”We haven’t been told when they plan to air the show yet, but folks with the Food Network will be getting with some of the cooking teams to shoot footage for a show,” Spearman said. “That’s got a lot of folks excited.”
Performing onstage at the festival will be Derrick Dove & the Peacekeepers, kicking the music off at 10 a.m.; the Pine Box Dwellers (12:15 p.m.); Scott Warren & the Booze Mountaineers (2:30 p.m.); Lizz Faith (5 p.m.); Hannah Dasher (6:30 p.m.), and Legendary JC’s (8:30 p.m.)
The cookers will arrive at Fulwood Park Friday evening to set up, get checked out by judges and to start cooking. So a kickoff party is scheduled Friday from 6-10 p.m. County Line Band and the Tyler Neal Band will perform at the early gathering.
”We hate that our event is on the same day as the (Snickers) Marathon over in Albany, but it was set up for the first Saturday in March,” Spearman said. “Hopefully there will be a lot of folks who get to go to both events.”
There is no admission charge to the Rhythm and Ribs fest.
