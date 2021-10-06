The Page Brothers Band — from left, bassist John Graham, singer Dakota Page, drummer Paulie D and guitarist Travis Page — are among the artists playing at Saturday's Rhythm & Ribs Fest in Tifton Saturday.
The annual Tifton Rhythm & Ribs BBQ Festival will be held at Fulwood Park from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.
TIFTON -- Barbecue lovers can go hog-wild Saturday at Fulwood Park here at the eighth annual Rhythm & Ribs BBQ Festival.
From a fun Kid Zone to music galore to arts and crafts to professional and backyard barbecue competitions to food, food and more food, sponsors promise something for everybody at the festival that kicks off at 10 a.m. and continues until 10 p.m.
"There's a little bit of everything, something for everyone of all ages," Rosalie Reeder with Tifton Tourism said. "We have arts and crafts; the spider jump, bounce house, train rides and a trampoline show for the kids. There's axe throwing -- that one's not for the kids -- music from some very talented artists and all kinds of food vendors ... even a doughnut truck.
"I think everyone's ready for a hopping good time."
Musical artists slated to perform during Rhythm & Ribs Fest are the Gibson Brothers, Roosevelt Collier, Andy Johnson, the Danny Dawson Band, Mermaid Motor Lounge, The Page Brothers Band and Scout.
And for those who want to get the festival started early, a kickoff party Friday starts at 6 p.m. and features music by the Sunny South Blues Band and Flintlock Annie.
Reeder said the Rhythm & Ribs Fest started after the long-time Tifton Love Affair event ran its course.
"It's just a fun event, something for families, for kids, for the community," she said. "It's amazing the interest we're seeing in the festival. We're getting calls from all over the place."
The festival was moved this year from its usual March timeframe because of the coronavirus pandemic. Reeder said plans are to move the festival back to March next year.
Parking for the event is free and is available along the streets surrounding Fulwood Park and at the north end of the park. Shuttles will be running regularly to take visitors to and from their vehicles. No alcohol or coolers are allowed at the festival, but pets on a leash are welcome.
For questions about the festival, call (229) 386-0216.
