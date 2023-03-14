...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT
/8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Coffee, Dale and Henry Counties. In
Georgia, Dougherty, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill and Irwin
Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The early growing of vegetation from
recent abnormal warmth could increase the vulnerability of
agriculture and sensitive plants.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
Tilda Swinton says she will not be wearing a mask on set of new movie
While appearing at a South By Southwest (SXSW) festival event in Austin, Texas on Monday, Swinton said that she was told she had "to wear a mask at all times" while in production on a movie she's about to start filming in Ireland.
"I'm not wearing a mask," Swinton declared regarding her plans while on set, adding that she's had Covid-19 "so many times" but is now "super healthy."
Swinton was at SXSW to promote her new film "Problemista," a comedy about a Salvadorian immigrant named Alejandro (Julio Torres) who has dreams of working for toy company Hasbro. While pursuing his Hasbro goals, Alejandro ends up working for Swinton's character Elizabeth, an art critic dealing with issues surrounding her late husband's remains.
"It's very nice to see your faces unmasked," Swinton added to the audience.
The Oscar-winner also addressed the immense impact the pandemic had on movie theaters.
She said she was concerned that people would "forget the power" of seeing movies in the theater, and she said that films like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" are "really good for cinema" and help to bring movie theaters back to life.
The Michelle Yeoh-led film won seven Oscars at Sunday's Academy Awards and grossed over $100 million worldwide at the box office, drawing millions of people back to movie theaters.
Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio," to which Swinton lent her voice, also won best animated feature.
"In many ways, I feel more than ever that cinema is ever more magical," she said.