'Till' actress speaks up about her Oscars snub, racism and 'misogynoir'

Danielle Deadwyler was widely praised for her performance as Mamie Till-Mobley in Chinonye Chukwu's biopic "Till."

 Lynsey Weatherspoon/Orion Pictures

For her powerful and moving performance as Mamie Till-Mobley in "Till," Danielle Deadwyler was nominated for a BAFTA Award, a Critics' Choice Movie Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and several other industry prizes.

But despite garnering critical acclaim for her turn as Emmett Till's grieving mother, there was one notable award for which she was overlooked: the Oscar.

