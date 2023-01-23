Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' set

Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen in 2001.

 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In her new memoir shared with Variety prior to publication, Pamela Anderson is alleging a disturbing incident she says happened on the set of "Home Improvement" with her former costar Tim Allen.

According to Variety, which received an excerpt of Anderson's forthcoming tell-all memoir "Love, Pamela," the actress writes that Allen showed her his penis while working on the show in 1991, when she was 23 years old and Allen was 37. He is denying the allegation.

