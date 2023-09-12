(CNN) — Tim Burton has hit out at “disturbing” artificial intelligence (AI), comparing its use in imitating his distinctive style as “like a robot taking your humanity, your soul.”

The prolific director behind movies “Edward Scissorhands,” “Corpse Bride” and “Beetlejuice” made the comments during an interview with British newspaper The Independent at the weekend.

