Perhaps you remember her as TV mom Marsha Owens in ABC’s popular ’80s sitcom “Mr. Belvedere,” starring alongside baseballer-turned-actor Bob Uecker and British actor Christopher Hewett in the title role.

But Ilene Graff is also an established singer whose career began in musical theater. In recent years, her live festive Christmas special, “The Ilene Graff Holiday Show,” has delighted audiences at 54 Below, a supper club in the basement of New York’s famed Studio 54 theater.

