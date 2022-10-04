 Skip to main content
Tinseltown Talks: The screen horrors of Lynda Day George

While best known for joining the cast of the popular CBS spy series “Mission: Impossible” for the last two seasons in the early ’70s, Lynda Day George became something of a minor horror movie icon before retiring from acting in the late ’80s.

george1.jpg

In the horror realm, she portrayed characters threatened by an army of ants (“Ants,” 1977), a pack of wild dogs (“Day of the Animals,” 1977), a demonic force (“Beyond Evil,” 1980), a haunted mirror (“Fear No Evil,” 1969), a chainsaw-wielding killer (“Pieces,” 1982), and even a deranged undertaker’s assistant in “Mortuary,” her final film in 1983.

ld george 2.jpg

Lynda Day George has retained her genial nature and her joyful spirit, and her positive attitude and sense of humor have clearly helped her survive personal hardships.

Nick Thomas teaches at Auburn University at Montgomery, in Alabama, and has written features, columns and interviews for numerous magazines and newspapers. See www.getnickt.org.

Tags

