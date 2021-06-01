ALBANY -- Guitarist Phil Facchini, who now plays with the band U-Turn, has spent his life chasing the elusive rock and roll dream. He's played with some of the great names in rock music and is widely acknowledged as one of southwest Georgia's finest musicians. The Albany Herald kicks off a five-part series on Facchini's musical career and how it's impacted his life in today's Southview section.
To hell and back: Phil Facchini's rock and roll odyssey
- By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
