EDITOR’S NOTE: First in a five-part series about Albany rock and roll guitarist Phil Facchini, who in his career has brushed up against, been a part of and suffered the harsh realities of the rock and roll lifestyle.
ALBANY — Phil Facchini was born to play guitar. He started banging on his first six-string on the Christmas before he turned 3, Santa having brought him a plastic replica of the instrument that would become the focal point of his life.
By the time he was 10, young Phil had played his first professional gig, and his teenage garage band — the ones that everyone plays in for a couple of months before discovering a) they aren’t that good, b) gigging is a lot like work and c) who wants to practice all the time when there are girls out there looking for dates? — lasted for the better part of a decade.
The son of a single mom, Phil taught himself to play on the first “real” guitar he owned, and he was frustrated when none of the classmates he tried to teach to play saw the importance of sticking with it and taking the lessons seriously.
Phil himself was given guitar lessons as a gift by his mom, but that was a short-lived process.
“After three lessons, the guy that was teaching me told my mom, ‘I am not going to continue to try and teach him lessons the way I always have because it would ruin that something special that he has,'” Facchini remembers. “'He’s got something that you don’t teach.’”
Luckily, young Phil found kindred spirits when he met the Hebler brothers shortly after he and his mom moved from his native Detroit to Albany, circa 1976, to live with his grandfather, who was in the military and stationed in Albany.
“I remember it being something of a culture shock,” Facchini said of his early days in southwest Georgia. “We moved down here in the summertime, and I couldn’t go outside. I couldn’t take the heat. I basically stayed inside, watched TV, listened to the radio and tried to win on the call-ins they had. It was also during that time that I got my first album: Sammy Hagar’s ‘Musical Chairs.’ That was an influential milestone for me.”
The Hebler brothers — David and Nathan — had also moved to Albany from Michigan, and the trio quickly bonded. It was their love of rock music, though, that forged a unity that would last for years.
“Dave pulled out a guitar one day, but all the pegs were broken,” Facchini said. “We found that we could use pliers to tune the guitar to a dulcimer they had in their house. So we started playing, and Nathan would bang along on Tupperware.
“We’d sit around and listen to Kiss, Montrose, Mahogany Rush, and dance around like crazy.”
A short while later, on the Christmas before his 10th birthday, Phil got a Les Paul replica from Georgia Loan and Pawn in Albany. Dave Hebler got a guitar, too, and the would-be musicians started honing their talents. Soon the Black Fire Band was born.
“We’d play in band rooms, at Jungle Jim’s, in storage units, at Generations, anywhere we could,” Facchini said.
With a rotating cast of characters, the Black Fire Band stayed together for more than a decade before Facchini became, in essence, a guitar gun-slinger for hire, playing with any number of bands over a career that is now measured in decades. But he said those early days were essential to his surviving what he describes as a difficult adolescence.
“I hate saying this now, but I was ashamed of who I was,” Facchini said. “Playing the guitar was the only way I fit in. I wanted to be popular, be accepted by the rich kids. I was on top of the world when they said, ‘Hey, come listen to this guy play.’”
A seasoned veteran in his early 20s, Facchini became a sought-after axeman among bands famous, not-so-famous and teasingly close to fame. His stories from the road offer an up-close look at the vagaries of the rock and roll life ... of record deals that were offered and rescinded over the course of hours, of fist fights that broke bands apart, of drug and alcohol abuse, of traveling from dive bar to dive bar to make meal money, of suicide taking the life of a troubled artist and killing careers in the aftermath, of sleeping in fine hotels one night and finding warmth in a Dumpster the next.
The Eagles summed up Facchini’s life in their song “Doolin’ Daltons:” Easy money, and faithless women, red-eye whiskey for the pain.
As he rolled through his rock and roll odyssey, Facchini experienced every up and down an aspiring musician could endure. He played with — and held his own alongside — some of the greatest artists in rock music, names that fans would recognize in an instant. He found himself thinking about the peace that death would bring, left penniless and sleeping on an air mattress in the back of his Dodge Nitro. He’d shower at a truck stop every four or five days, wallowing in the betrayal he felt music had wrought.
But Phil Facchini’s story is one of redemption, one of overcoming. He’s come out the other side by finding a strength he didn’t know he had. And, for any who might think his a cautionary tale, know that Facchini is back where he belongs, playing guitar in a band that has become red-hot in several European countries.
For those who need convincing: Listen to his note-for-note rendition of Eddie Van Halen’s “Eruption.” You’ll no doubt agree, his is a story worth hearing.
PART II: The early years.
