CAMILLA -- Popular southwest Georgia playwrights Torry and Tiffany Jackson will bring their latest stage play, “The Family Weekend,” to Albany on Dec. 8.
The husband-wife duo who make up Tofany Entertainment have been producing plays for the stage for more than 19 years and have put on 18 stage plays during that time. Torry Jackson originally started as the main writer, and after a little encouragement his wife joined in on the writing as well.
“I usually write, produce and direct the plays, and my wife acts in them, but she brings the comedic writing to the pieces,” Torry Jackson said.
While the majority of the couple's plays have been performed in Camilla, Jackson said that being students from Albany State and having ties to Albany, they were led to do a few shows in the “Good Life City.” And, he noted, they have always done well in Albany.
The SWGA fan base has grown for the Jacksons, and one of their past shows garnered patrons from as far away as South Carolina. The Jacksons say they are looking forward to this particular Christmas-themed play, as they say it is a great reminder for the reason of the season.
Torry Jackson prides himself on Tofany’s platform being one to showcase local talent, and with a cast of 12 (featuring his wife and the locally loved stand-up comedian, Mrs. Bree), as well as live music throughout the show from local Albany band The GNS Experience, their latest effort will keep that same spirit.
Without giving too much away, the play is about two sisters who come together to plan a Christmas party for their mother. In the planning process, an unexpected guest shows up and mom has to step in to help everyone gather themselves.
“While it is a Christmas-themed show,” Jackson says, “it is also to help put the real gifts – the people in your life – and what makes the season truly important into perspective. It’s about learning to love people, forgiveness and moving on.”
The show will be held at the Dougherty High School Auditorium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and curtains come up at 6 p.m. Vendors will be in the lobby of the auditorium with refreshments and goodies. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at Phillips Men’s Clothing on North Slappey Boulevard in Albany for $20 or at the door for $25. There are also MVP tickets available for $30.