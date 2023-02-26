From flying in fighter jets to riding motorcycles off mountains, Tom Cruise's movie career has allowed him an adventurous life and he's grateful for it.

While accepting the David O. Selznick Achievement Award during the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday night, Cruise thanked the film industry and said he was indebted to mentors and collaborators like Sherry Lansing, Steven Spielberg and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Tags

More Entertainment