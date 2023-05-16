(CNN) — Actor Tom Hanks believes that he could keep appearing in new movies after he dies thanks to the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

“What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, [is] I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come,” Hanks told the latest episode of “The Adam Buxton Podcast,” released Saturday.

