(CNN) — When the sun shines, Tom Holland and Rihanna can shine together.
The “Spider-Man” star appeared on “Lip Sync Battle” back in 2017 and performed to the superstar singer’s hit song, “Umbrella.” People are still talking about it.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 303 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT /3 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA DALE HENRY HOUSTON IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA FRANKLIN GADSDEN JEFFERSON LEON LIBERTY MADISON WAKULLA IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA CALHOUN GULF JACKSON IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK IRWIN LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS TIFT TURNER WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER CALHOUN CLAY DECATUR DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY LEE MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE TERRELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ABBEVILLE, ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ABE SPRINGS, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ALMA, APALACHICOLA, ARLINGTON, ASBURY, ASHBURN, ASHTON, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BAY CITY, BEACHTON, BEAMON, BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BERRIEN CO A/P, BETHEL, BEVERLY, BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BLOUNTSTOWN, BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BOYKIN, BRADFORDVILLE, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BROWNS CROSSROADS, BROWNTOWN, BUCK SIDING, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CARRABELLE, CASA BLANCO, CENTERVILLE, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHERRY LAKE, CHULA, CLARKS MILL, CLARKSVILLE, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOK CO A/P, COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTLE, COTTON, COTTONWOOD, COURTHOUSE, CROSSROADS, CUBA, CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DALKEITH, DAVIS PARK, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P, DAYS CROSSROADS, DECATUR CO A/P, DICKEY, DILL, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DONALDSONVILLE A/P, DONALSONVILLE, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL, DRIFTON, DURHAM, EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS, ENTERPRISE, EWELL, FAIRCHILD, FESTUS, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GADSDEN, FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER, FRINK, GAMMAGE, GEORGETOWN, GORDY, GRACEVILLE, GRADY CO A/P, GRAVES, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HANSON, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN, HEADLAND, HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HILLIARDVILLE, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, HONEYVILLE, HOPEWELL, HOWARD CREEK, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JARROTT, JONES CROSSING, KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LAWRENCEVILLE, LEESBURG, LITTLE HOPE, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOVETT, LYNN, MABSON, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MADISON, MALONE, MARIANNA, MARYSVILLE, MASSEE, MAYHAW, METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OAK GROVE, OCILLA, ODENA, OZARK, PALMYRA, PASCO, PECAN, PELHAM, PETERSON HILL, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PINETTA, PORT ST. JOE, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICHTER CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE, RIVERTURN, SANTA CLARA, SCOTTS FERRY, SCREAMER, SEMINOLE STATE PARK, SHIVERS MILL, SIMSVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SNEADS, SOPCHOPPY, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, ST. MARKS, STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SWEETWATER, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TALLAHASSEE, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TILTON, TURNER CITY, UNION, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WAKULLA SPRINGS, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WESTWOOD, WETUMPKA, WEWAHITCHKA, WHITE CITY, WILLIAMSBURG, WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, Lee, northeastern Calhoun, southern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia and northwestern Worth Counties in south central Georgia through 1045 AM EDT... At 959 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dawson, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dawson, Sylvester, Leesburg, Albany, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Poulan, Warwick, Sasser, Stocks, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, Sylvester Airport, South Albany, Palmyra, Clarks Mill, Red Rock, Dawson Municipal A/P and Acree. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida, Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today through Friday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
(CNN) — When the sun shines, Tom Holland and Rihanna can shine together.
The “Spider-Man” star appeared on “Lip Sync Battle” back in 2017 and performed to the superstar singer’s hit song, “Umbrella.” People are still talking about it.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
2005 CHRYSLER 300C 1-owner, like new in good condition. $…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add your business to the Albany Herald Marketplace Directory now!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.